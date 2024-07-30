Kamala Harris to hold rally with running mate in Philadelphia next week, campaign says

article

Vice President Kamala Harris is taking her campaign to the battleground states next week, and this time, she will have a running mate by her side.

Harris' campaign said Tuesday that she and her running mate will travel to Philadelphia next week, the Associated Press reported.

The two will also have stops in western Wisconsin; Detroit; Raleigh, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix and Las Vegas, AP says.

Harris advisers, led by former Attorney General Eric Holder, have been combing through paperwork submitted by potential running mates, while the candidate herself is holding personal conversations with the finalists, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that haven’t been made public.

Harris, according to another person familiar with the matter, is seeking someone with executive experience who can also serve as a governing partner. Notions of a so-called short list have not stopped those on the Democrats' broader national bench from finding the spotlight.

Top running mate contender, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, recently campaigned for Harris during an event in Montgomery County alongside Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, once held out as an ideal nominee if Biden bailed out, has said, more or less, that she's not a contender.

Harris would be the first woman, first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president. Many Democrats have argued she should balance her ticket both demographically and politically.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.