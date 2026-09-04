Twenty years since Steve Irwin’s death, the Crocodile Hunter still inspires the world

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The Brief Steve Irwin died on Sept. 4, 2006, but his joy, conservation work and connection with wildlife still resonate around the world. Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors continue the work that defined his life. His children, Bindi and Robert Irwin, have carried his mission to new audiences — and both won Dancing with the Stars a decade apart.



Twenty years after Steve Irwin’s death, the world still remembers the infectious enthusiasm, fearlessness and deep compassion that made the Australian conservationist a beloved global figure.

Irwin died at age 44 on Sept. 4, 2006, after he was struck by a stingray barb while filming in Australia. His death stunned millions of people who had grown up watching The Crocodile Hunter — but his work never stopped with him.

More than the Crocodile Hunter

The backstory:

Steve Irwin became known around the world for his khaki uniform, his unmistakable "Crikey!" and his ability to make even the most feared animals feel fascinating.

SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 26: ***EXCLUSIVE*** "The Crocodile Hunter", Steve Irwin, poses with a three foot long alligator at the San Francisco Zoo on June 26, 2002 in San Francisco, California. Irwin is on a 3-week tour to promote the release of his first Expand

But beneath the big personality was a clear message: Wildlife was not something to fear or exploit. It was something to understand, respect and protect.

Through television, Irwin brought crocodiles, snakes, spiders and other animals into living rooms around the world. He made conservation feel personal and exciting for people who may never have otherwise cared about the natural world.

BEERWAH, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 02: Steve Irwin poses with his son Bob at Australia Zoo August 2, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images)

A conservation mission that continues

Irwin devoted his life to wildlife conservation through Australia Zoo and Wildlife Warriors, the conservation organization he built with his wife, Terri Irwin.

That work continues today through animal rescue, rehabilitation, habitat protection, conservation projects and education.

The Australia Zoo family has kept Steve’s mission at the center of its work: protecting wildlife and encouraging people to care about the world around them.

Steve Irwin, Terri Irwin & daughter Bindi Irwin at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Bindi and Robert carry their father’s legacy

Steve and Terri Irwin’s children have grown up in the public eye while continuing the conservation work their father championed.

Bindi Irwin won season 21 of Dancing with the Stars with Derek Hough in 2015. Ten years later, Robert Irwin and professional partner Witney Carson won season 34 and the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Their victories gave the siblings another platform to introduce themselves to audiences who may not have grown up watching The Crocodile Hunter. Both have continued to use that attention to share their family’s love for animals and conservation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Robert Irwin during the 66th TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star on August 16, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

Why Steve Irwin still matters

Two decades later, Steve Irwin remains a cultural touchstone because he made people feel something.

He could be funny, loud and larger than life, but he was never dismissive of the animals he encountered. His excitement came from genuine wonder — and that wonder was contagious.

BEERWAH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 1: Steve Irwin poses with a tiger at Australia Zoo June 1, 2005 in Beerwah, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images)

For generations of viewers, Steve Irwin was the person who showed that caring about wildlife could be joyful. Twenty years later, his family, Australia Zoo and countless people inspired by his work are still carrying that message forward.