Former Philly union boss Johnny 'Doc' Dougherty sentence commuted by Trump

The Brief John Dougherty will be released early from prison after President Trump commuted his sentence, according to his attorney. Dougherty was serving a six-year federal prison term for theft, bribery and related charges. It is unclear when Dougherty will be released from custody or the conditions of his commutation.



John Dougherty, the former Philadelphia union boss known as Johnny Doc, will receive an early release from prison through a commutation signed by President Donald Trump, his attorney George Bochetto confirmed to FOX 29 Thursday evening.

Dougherty, a major labor leader in Philadelphia, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after being convicted earlier on theft, bribery, embezzlement and related charges, according to previous reporting.

What we know:

Dougherty was ordered to report to federal prison after being convicted in a 2019 indictment that accused him of using the electricians' union as what prosecutors called his "personal bank account" and a source of jobs for family and friends.

He also was convicted separately in 2021 of bribing a Philadelphia City Council member.

Federal prosecutors said Dougherty's actions harmed both Local 98 and the City of Philadelphia. They sought a prison sentence of up to 14 years and $2.1 million in restitution to the union, according to their sentencing memo.

Dougherty's surrender to prison began on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, after a judge rejected a request to delay his reporting date. He was sentenced to six years in prison with three years of supervision to follow.

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Defense arguments and family concerns shape the backstory

Dougherty's lawyers previously asked for a reduced sentence, acknowledging he had abused his position of trust but also citing his contributions to organized labor.

The defense noted Dougherty provides daily care for his gravely ill wife while arguing for leniency in sentencing.

What they're saying:

"Johnny Doc's wife Cecilia is in such desperate need of her husband to stand by her to care for her. Nobody knows her needs better. No one cares for her better than Johnny Doc," said Bochetto.

Dougherty has been petitioning to be released on house arrest to care for his gravely ill wife for more than a year, but a U.S. district judge has continually denied that request, his Attorney Bochetto told FOX 29 Thursday night.

"Let's not forget Johnny Dougherty was an icon of democratic politics in Pennsylvania and in Philadelphia. Donald Trump is a republican, so it really shows you politics can sometimes transcend when it is the right thing to do," said Bochetto.

The other side:

Prosecutors described Dougherty’s crimes as inflicting "immeasurable harm" upon the union and Philadelphia. They accused him of depriving citizens of honest government and systematically stealing from the union.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known when Dougherty will be released following the commutation. Though his attorney says he could be released as early as Thursday night. Details about the exact terms or conditions of President Trump’s decision have not been provided.