Teen charged with manslaughter for Mays Landing crash that killed 2

The Brief A 16-year-old from Atlantic City has been charged with driving the stolen car that killed two people in a crash in Mays Landing in August. Investigators said they found the teen's blood on airbags near the driver's seat, and their fingerprints on the steering wheel. Robert Barr, 54, and Alice Stilwell, 67, both of Egg Harbor Township, were killed in the Aug. 22 crash.



A 16-year-old has been charged with causing the head-on crash that killed two people in Mays Landing last month.

NJ teen charged with manslaughter

What we know:

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced the arrest on Thursday. The 16-year-old was only identified as being from Atlantic City, and having the initials J.D. The teen was charged with three counts of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.

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Deadly Mays Landing crash

The backstory:

The crash happened back on Aug. 22. Early that morning, police say a stolen Mercedes SUV G-Wagon veered into oncoming traffic at the intersection of Route 50 and Third Street, hitting a sedan head-on.

The collision sent both vehicles into the air, killing two people inside the sedan. Officials have identified the victims as 54-year-old Robert Barr and 67-year-old Alice Stilwell, both of Egg Harbor Township.

Teen's DNA, fingerprints found on steering wheel

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said they were able to charge J.D. after investigators found the teen's blood on multiple airbags and their fingerprints on the steering wheel.

Three other people have been arrested in connection with the crash, including two juveniles. Prosecutors identified the third suspect as 18-year-old Nayshaun Brown, also of Atlantic City.

Brown has been charged with motor vehicle theft and employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime.

The others face charges related to assault, joyriding and evading arrest.