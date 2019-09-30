U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted in shootout near Chester High School

article

Chester police and federal marshals arrested a man in connection with a shootout in broad daylight near Chester High School.

Surveillance video captured the wild shootout between two men at 10th and Parker Avenue on Sept. 20. The video starts with two men appearing to walk by one another on Parker but suddenly the guns go up. The video then shows them using an SUV as a barrier as they shoot around it and through it.

Authorities say they took Haneef Payne,38, into custody Monday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Payne was taken to Mercer County Correctional Center where he awaits extradition back to Chester.

Chester police say overall they are seeing an increase in violence with nearly 30 shootings this month and last month combined. Police and city officials are increasing patrols around Chester High School and have planned community events starting next week.