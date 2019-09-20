Video captures gun battle in broad daylight near Chester High School

Surveillance video captured a wild shootout between two men near Chester High School in broad daylight. Police are hoping the public can identify the gunmen.

This video was recorded around 8 a.m. Friday at a corner store at 10th and Parker Avenue, just down the street from Chester High School.

The video starts with two men appearing to walk by one another on Parker but suddenly the guns go up. The video shows them using an SUV as a barrier They shoot around it, through it, and as quickly as it starts it suddenly ends.

"I'm here to pick my grandchildren up from school because there’s still shooting going on," Sauda Muhammad told FOX 29.

The latest violence was enough for Muhammad to pull her granddaughters out of school for the day.

Chester police say someone shot a 15-year-old and 17-year-old on West 8th Street Thursday around school dismissal time. We’re told the teens are both Chester High students.

Both victims were taken to Crozer Chester Medical Center. The 15-year-old is listed in critical condition and the 17-year-old is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact the Chester Police Department at 610-447-7931.