Ukrainian refugees set to arrive in Philadelphia after being granted US visas
PHILADELPHIA - As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues after more than one month, refugees are beginning to make their way to various American cities, including Philadelphia.
After walking most of the 496-mile stretch from Kyiv, Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland, the two women will arrive in Philadelphia to stay at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.
Both women were granted visas allowing them to come to the United States.
A service on Sunday will welcome the women with prayer as they reflect on their old lives in Ukraine tarnished by war.
The church's bishop is expecting more refugees in the coming weeks.
The United States plans to welcome up to 100,000 refugees from the country through refugee admissions programs and parole, immigrant and non-immigrant visas.
Two refugees from Ukraine will arrive in Philadelphia Tuesday with more expected in the coming weeks.
