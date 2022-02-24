Zelenskyy refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to 'stand firm'
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”
Philadelphia rallies support for Ukraine as Russian invasion continues
Ukraine immigrants were among a crowd of Philadelphians who gathered near City Hall on Friday to rally support for Ukraine as it continues to fight a Russian invasion from Russia.
Empire State Building, other world landmarks light up in solidarity with Ukraine
Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia pushes on with its invasion of its European neighbor.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian marine sacrifices himself to blow up bridge, Ukrainian Military says
The Ukrainian military has released a statement thanking a marine for allegedly sacrificing himself in order to demolish a bridge that would allow Russian tanks to advance.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Former Houston-area man, now living in Ukraine, trying to escape hostilities with Russia
The trip for civilians to get out of Ukraine is difficult. That includes Americans, who were still in the country when the fighting started.
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin, Lavrov
The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, indicated that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Delta Air Lines dissolves ties with Russian-national airline
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has joined the growing list of Western businesses suspending ties with Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine this week.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
How to talk to children about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
As Russia’s escalating invasion of Ukraine unfolds, child development experts urge parents to check in with children of all ages and to have conversations with them about what’s happening.
$4 gas could morph to $5 following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prices at gas pumps across the nation are projected to rise between 20 and 30 cents for motorists, or more, driven by surging crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine seeks to crowdfund military defense against Russian invasion
The Ukrainian government launched a website requesting cash donations to support their military defense amid Russia’s invasion of their country.
'Russian Warship, go f--- yourself': Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during final stand
A Ukrainian soldier on the ill-fated Snake Island was live-streaming as Russian warships opened fire and wiped out the 13 soldiers stationed there.
Civilians and veterans helping evacuate Americans from Ukraine: 'Never leave an American behind'
A group of veterans and civilians who have spent the last six months helping Americans escape Afghanistan have now turned their attention to Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Russian troops launched a broad, three-pronged assault on Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and included ground troops invading from Crimea.
Philadelphia's Ukrainian communities rally for peace as Russia invasion continues
Members of Philadelphia's Ukrainian community gathered Thursday to rally for peace as Russia's invasion of their homeland continued for a second day.
Russian natives living in Houston show support for Ukraine as conflict escalates
Houstonians from Russia gave us their perspective on how most of their country feels about this war.
Houston lawmakers united in condemnation against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
It doesn't happen often, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has actually unified Houston-area Republican and Democratic members of congress.