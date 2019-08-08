ULA successfully launches Atlas V rocket from Canaveral AFS after short delay

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) has launched their Atlas V rocket into orbit.

The Atlas V 551 rocket took off at 6:13 a.m. Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Space Launch Complex 41. Liftoff was pushed from the original 5:44 a.m. launch time after suffering issues with a hydraulic steering parameter and data configuration.

The rocket is carrying a communications satellite into space for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center. The cargo represents the fifth communications satellite in the Lockheed Martin-built Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) series, which provide highly-secure, jam-proof connectivity between U.S. national leadership and deployed military forces.