Which FIFA World Cup teams will be playing group-stage games in Philadelphia?

The Brief Philadelphia will host multiple group-stage matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lincoln Financial Field will operate under a temporary FIFA name during the tournament. The teams playing in Philadelphia won’t be known until after the draw takes place today.



Philadelphia is one of the U.S. host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and fans across the region are waiting to learn which national teams will take the field there during the group stage.

The official draw, which assigns teams to groups and venues, takes place today, setting the stage for one of the largest and most anticipated tournaments in World Cup history.

The match assignments will reveal which nations get scheduled to play in Philadelphia during the opening round.

Philadelphia’s World Cup stadium will have a temporary name

During the tournament, Lincoln Financial Field will not be referred to by its NFL name. Like every other host venue, the stadium will receive a temporary FIFA tournament name, listed as "Philadelphia Stadium" for all official World Cup broadcasts, signage, and schedules.

This is part of FIFA’s uniform branding policy, which removes all sponsorship-based stadium names during World Cup competitions.

When is the first FIFA World Cup 26 game in Philly?

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Philadelphia will be played on June 14.

Philadelphia's full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: June 14, 2026

Group Stage: June 19, 2026

Group Stage: June 22, 2026

Group Stage: June 25, 2026

Group Stage: June 27, 2026

Round of 16: July 4, 2026

Philadelphia’s match lineup

FIFA has already announced that Philadelphia will host seven matches total — five group-stage games and one Round of 16 match.

The teams assigned to those games will be determined by today’s draw.

So what time is the draw?

The official FIFA World Cup Final Draw begins at 12 p.m. ET, and it will be streamed live for fans around the world.

Once the draw is complete, FIFA will confirm which teams will play in Philadelphia.

What to expect after the draw

Following the reveal:

Fans will know which teams are scheduled for Philadelphia group-stage dates.

FIFA will publish the full match calendar, including kickoff times.

Philadelphia’s local organizing committee will begin mapping out transportation, fan events, and stadium operations.

With 48 teams and 104 matches across three countries, this will be the largest World Cup ever staged — and Philadelphia will be one of the most active host cities on the East Coast.