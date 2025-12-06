One person killed in 'suspicious' fire at Manchester Apartments on Welsh Road

article

The Brief A person was killed in a fire at the Manchester Apartment building on Welsh Road. Crews extinguished the fire in under 30 minutes, but the victim could not be saved. Fire Marshals say the cause is believed to be suspicious and remains under investigation.



A person was killed early Saturday after a fast-moving fire tore through an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia on Welsh Road.

What we know:

Crews responded to the Manchester Apartments on the 2800 block of Welsh Road early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than 30 minutes, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say one person was found dead, but it is not yet known whether the individual was an adult or child.

Early findings indicate the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious, and investigators are working to determine exactly what happened.

Fire investigators and the Medical Examiner are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses. More details will be released as the investigation progresses.