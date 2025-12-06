One person killed in 'suspicious' fire at Manchester Apartments on Welsh Road
PHILADELPHIA - A person was killed early Saturday after a fast-moving fire tore through an apartment building in Northeast Philadelphia on Welsh Road.
What we know:
Crews responded to the Manchester Apartments on the 2800 block of Welsh Road early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in less than 30 minutes, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say one person was found dead, but it is not yet known whether the individual was an adult or child.
Early findings indicate the cause of the fire is believed to be suspicious, and investigators are working to determine exactly what happened.
Fire investigators and the Medical Examiner are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses. More details will be released as the investigation progresses.
The Source: This story is based on information from the Philadelphia Fire Department.