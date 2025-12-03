Ocean City awaits council vote on Wonderland Pier redevelopment

The Brief As waves crashed along the Ocean City boardwalk, residents reflected on the past and pondered the future of the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier. There's a proposal for a hotel called "ICONA in Wonderland," which would cost between $135 and $150 million. A zoning change is necessary before any redevelopment can occur, however.



As waves crashed along the Ocean City boardwalk, residents reflected on the past and pondered the future of the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier.

Ocean City residents share their thoughts

Joanna Horst, a lifelong resident, reminisced about the carousel rides she enjoyed as a child and with her own children. She hopes for a development that will welcome families and boost the city's economy.

Kevin Farrell, another resident, dreams of a new amusement park but sees a hotel as a more likely option.

A proposal for a new hotel

There's a proposal for a hotel called "ICONA in Wonderland," which would cost between $135 and $150 million. The hotel would stand eight stories high with 252 rooms on the former amusement park site. However, a zoning change is necessary before any redevelopment can occur.

The current owner of Wonderland Pier, Eustace Mita, is advocating for the hotel and stresses the importance of a "yes" vote from the City Council to change the zoning. The property is currently zoned only for amusement park use.

The importance of the upcoming vote

Business leaders in Ocean City support the redevelopment plan, emphasizing the negative impact of leaving the property unused for years.

Councilman Jody Levchuk, who previously voted against the proposal, now feels confident about moving forward and plans to vote "yes" on the zoning change.

What we don't know:

The outcome of the City Council vote and the timeline for potential redevelopment remain uncertain.