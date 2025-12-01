Lucky player wins $1 million in scratch-off ticket from Delaware County gas station

article

The Brief A $1 million winning scratch-off ticket was sold at an Exxon in Upper Darby Township. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials remind players to sign their tickets and check prize expiration dates.



A Pennsylvania Lottery player is now $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket in Delaware County. The winning $1 Million Moneybag Crossword ticket was sold at the Exxon on Marshall Road in Upper Darby Township.

What we know:

Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced that a $1 Million Moneybag Crossword scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Exxon at 6898 Marshall Road. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket is part of a $20 scratch-off game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players are encouraged to learn more about the game through the Lottery’s website or official app.

Officials also reminded players that scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com. Winners should sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-off tickets are distributed at random, meaning neither the Lottery nor retailers know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns the winning retailer only after a prize is claimed.

What's next:

All lottery prizes over $5,000 are subject to applicable tax withholding. Officials continue to encourage responsible play and note that lottery products should not be gifted to children.

Support for gambling-related issues is available through the 1-800-GAMBLER helpline and other confidential resources.