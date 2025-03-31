As the anticipation builds for the grand opening of Universal's Epic Universe in May 2025, some people will be able to get an early look at the new Florida theme park.

A 30-foot Chronos – the iconic tower that acts as the "portal" to all five lands in Epic Universe – will travel to four U.S. cities as part of a national tour over the next three months.

During the day, people will be able to see a video montage of what's inside Epic Universe and take pictures in front of the tower. At night, the Chronos will showcase an "awe-inspiring, spectacular night show" featuring lights and music, Universal said.

Universal National Epic Universe Portal Tour

April 11-13: Atlanta, Georgia (Pemberton Place, adjacent to World of Coca-Cola)

April 23-26: New York, New York (Rockefeller Center)

May 16-18: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (The Rocky Steps)

June 13-18: Chicago, Illinois (Pioneer Court)

The Epic Universe Portal Tour will be open daily from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Universal said.

What is Epic Universe?

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando – and the newest theme park to open in Florida. Epic Universe will be home to five new lands, each with its own rides, attractions, shows, bars, and restaurants.

Epic Universe lands

Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

Epic Universe joins Universal's three other theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and Universal Volcano Bay. Epic is also home to three hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal's Terra Luna Resort, and its sister property, Universal's Stella Nova Resort.

When does Epic Universe open?

Epic Universe is currently in "technical rehearsals," Universal's word for testing. Ahead of the opening, Universal is testing some of the rides, attractions, and restaurants ahead of the opening. This allows some Universal employees – called team members – to be among the first inside the park.

For the public, Epic Universe opens on May 22, 2025.

Epic Universe tickets: How can I buy them?

Tickets to Epic Universe are already on sale. There are various vacation packages, Florida resident deals, and single-day ticket options to choose from. Visit https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/park-tickets/epic-products for more information.

Are single-day tickets on sale?

Yes. Single-day tickets are on sale and available for visits starting on June 1, 2025. This is the same for two-day tickets, which include one day at Epic Universe and another day at either Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure or Volcano Bay.

Visit the Frequently Asked Questions page on the Epic Universe website.