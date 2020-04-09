Universal Studios Hollywood extends closure through end of May, announces plan to furlough workers

article

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort has announced they will be extending their park closure through at least May 31.

This closure also applies to Universal CityWalk.

During this unprecedented closure the parks have announced a plan to help their team members by paying them 100% of their wages through April 19.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: A general view of Universal Studios Hollywood after the 'Safer at Home' emergency order was issued by L.A. authorities amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus outbreak on March 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The W Expand

However, starting April 20, nearly all team members will be then paid 80% of their pay.

According to a statement from Universal Parks & Resorts a small number of their employees will continue to receive 100% pay. The company has also announced that beginning May 3 part-time hourly workers will be furloughed.

“During this time, we will fully cover the cost of benefit plans for those team members who have them. All of these team members remain in our thoughts – and, while we don’t yet know when, we look forward to returning them to work one day,” the statement read.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials."

