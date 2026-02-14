Man killed in West Philadelphia highway shooting; 2 others injured in separate violent incidents

article

The Brief A 45-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday near 5400 Wyalusing Avenue, police say. Another man suffered a graze wound to the head in a separate shooting and is in stable condition. A woman was also stabbed in a third incident; investigations remain ongoing.



Police are investigating three separate violent incidents reported across Philadelphia, including a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.

What we know:

In the 19th District, officers responded at approximately 1:59 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, to a report of a shooting on the highway near 5400 Wyalusing Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and one gunshot wound to the back.

Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m.

Authorities say there is no motive or arrest at this time. The investigation is ongoing with the Homicide Unit.

Earlier that morning, at approximately 1:19 a.m., officers in the 9th District responded to a stabbing near North 12th Street and Brown Street.

A female victim was transported to Jefferson Center City Hospital. Her condition has not been released. The Central Detective Division is investigating.

Later, at approximately 9:43 a.m., an adult male sustained a graze wound to the head inside a private residence on the 1900 block of Auth Street in the 15th District.

The victim was transported by medic to Temple Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made, and the Shooting Investigation Group is handling the case.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of any of the victims.

Investigators have not announced any suspects or provided details about what led to the incidents.