USDA public health alert: Summer sausage products could be contaminated

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert over concerns that fully cooked summer sausage products may be contaminated with plastic.

The fully cooked summer sausage products were produced on July 13, 2022. They’re not under recall because they’re no longer for sale, but FSIS officials say some products may still be in people’s freezers. The problem was discovered when Paradise Locket Meats, the company that makes the sausages, received a complaint about clear plastic embedded in multiple packages.

The following products are included in the public health alert:

1-lb. chubs containing "JET HIGH PRAIRIE MEATS SUMMER SAUSAGE" with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

1-lb. chubs containing "FANTASMA’S finest SUMMER SAUSAGE" with lot code 220715 represented on the label.

The products have establishment number "EST. 31865" inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Kansas and Missouri and other places through online sales.

Photo: USDA

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or other injuries.

FSIS says the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.