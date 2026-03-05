Teens shop free at Fab Fits thrift store in Kensington

The Brief A new thrift store in Kensington lets teens pick out secondhand outfits for free. The store, run by teens for teens, offers clothing for major life events like prom and internships. Teens can also join workshops and learn new skills at the space.



A new thrift store in Kensington is making it easier for teens to find the right outfit for life’s biggest moments, all at no cost.

Helping teens look their best for big events

The store, called "FAB FITS," is run by FAB Youth Philly and is designed specifically for teens.

Teens can fill a bag with secondhand clothing and take it home for free, according to Rebecca Fabiano, who said, "We launched this thrift store run by young people for young people so they can shop here in Philly."

Fabiano also said, "I put shop in quotations because everything they get is for free, we have a fill a bag model where they come they get a bag and they can select from the rooms of clothing we have the clothing rotates on the regular basis."

The store offers a variety of clothing, including women’s business casual, street style, men’s wear, men’s business attire and prom dresses.

Fabiano said, "We are going to turn all of the rooms into a prom room when prom starts coming up."

The store is located on East Atlantic Street and sees 30 to 40 customers a day.

Teens can also take part in resume workshops and other activities.

Fabiano said, "Too often teens are being told they cannot go somewhere I do hurt can come here and work on a resume, play uno."

The staff is made up entirely of teenagers who help style their peers and run the space.

Downstairs, there is a room where teens can learn to sew and upcycle clothing.

Local perspective:

Destiny Providence, a teen staff member, said, "It’s a opportune for a lot of teens, especially if they can’t afford certain things and I do feel like everybody come here and their welcomed." Providence added, "A lot of people reactions they were like so cool and they want to know a lot about the thrift store."

For teens involved in the program, helping others is a big part of the experience. Providence said, "It makes me feel so good inside, it’s like me doing good for other people, that’s what I always wanted to do."

The store’s goal is to give young people a space where they feel supported, not just to provide clothes.

Teens can also join workshops, learn to sew, and get help with resumes, making the store a hub for more than just fashion.