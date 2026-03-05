Manayunk sinkhole grows on Conarroe Street as residents await city action

The Brief Residents on Conarroe Street in Manayunk are dealing with a growing sinkhole just outside their homes. The Philadelphia Water Department says a broken sewer line is to blame, but neighbors question the cause. The City is still working to determine what happens next and how the problem will be fixed.



A sinkhole on Conarroe Street in Manayunk is expanding daily, leaving residents worried about their safety and the stability of their homes as they wait for city action.

Residents describe growing fears and mounting costs

What we know:

The sinkhole began as a small hole in January on the 100 block of Conarroe Street and has since grown larger and deeper, according to residents.

Neighbors say they have been calling city departments almost every day for help. Eleanor Patafio, who lives next door to the sinkhole, said, "We’ve been calling almost everyday. I think we take turns calling."

The Philadelphia Water Department says a camera inspection confirmed the sinkhole was caused by a broken sewer line belonging to Patafio, not a previous water main break in November 2024. Patafio said, "Come on your a picking on an old lady here."

The department has told Patafio she must fix the sewer line or risk having her water shut off.

"I had 10 days to get a plumber or do something or they are going to turn my water off..I’m like OK…," said Patafio.

A plumber estimated the repair could cost more than $12,000, according to Patafio.

She said, "I’m afraid something is going to happen like my house is going to have in I get night mares at get sleep thinking I’m going to get sucked into the hole."

The sinkhole is causing daily anxiety for residents, including Kevin Loughlin, who is scheduled for heart surgery next week.

"Everyday I come out I think like am I actually going to be stepping out into a hole," said Loughlin.

Loughlin is also concerned about the risk of ruptured gas, water, or sewer lines.

"I am getting more worried about the potential gas lines, water lines, the sewer line rupturing am I going to have water in my house any more is there going to be a gas leak," said Loughlin.

The Streets Department is working to determine the next steps before the situation becomes even more dangerous, according to the Philadelphia Water Department.

Neighbors are frustrated by the uncertainty and the potential for the sinkhole to grow even larger if repairs are not made soon.

Residents say the sinkhole is just one foot from their front doors, creating a daily hazard and ongoing stress.

The dispute over who is responsible for the repairs has left neighbors feeling caught between city departments and mounting repair bills.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when or how the sinkhole will be repaired, or whether the city will step in to help with the costs.

The timeline for a permanent fix remains uncertain.