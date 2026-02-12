article

The Brief The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about Valentine’s Day-related scams. Common scams include fake gifts, online dating fraud and impersonation schemes. BBB offers tips to help people avoid falling for these scams.



With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a surge in holiday-related scams, according to a BBB alert.

What we know:

The BBB’s 2026 Valentine’s Day scam alert highlights several types of fraud that typically spike around the holiday, when people are buying gifts, engaging with dating apps, or sending money to loved ones.

The alert comes from the Better Business Bureau and is intended to help consumers recognize and avoid common deceptive practices associated with Valentine’s Day.

Top Valentine’s Day scams to watch for

According to the BBB, the scams to look out for include:

Fake gift cards or flowers: Scammers may send texts or emails offering discounted or free gifts that require payment information up front.

Online dating and romance scams: Fraudsters create fake profiles on dating apps and social networks to gain trust and then request money or gift cards.

Impersonation schemes: Scammers posing as delivery services, retailers or even romantic interests may ask for personal or financial information.

Fake charity or fundraising pitches: Around holidays, fraudsters sometimes create fake causes tied to the theme of love or relationships to solicit donations.

Why these scams work

The BBB says holiday-themed scams often succeed because people are more emotionally engaged and focused on gift buying or nurturing relationships. Scammers take advantage of that urgency and goodwill to trick consumers into giving up personal data or money.

How to protect yourself

The BBB recommends the following precautions:

Verify the sender: If a message seems too good to be true, check the official website or contact the company directly.

Use trusted sites and apps: Only make purchases or communicate through reputable platforms.

Watch for pressure tactics: Scammers often push for quick decisions or payments to avoid giving you time to think.

Never send money or gift cards to someone you haven’t met in person: This is a hallmark of romance scams.

What to do if you think you’ve been scammed

If you suspect fraudulent activity, the BBB advises reporting it to the Federal Trade Commission and contacting your bank or credit card company immediately.