Video: Suspects ignite East Mount Airy house fire while mother, child slept inside

Police are asking for the public's help locating and identifying two suspects accused of arson in East Mount Airy.

The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on the 7400 block of Rugby Street.

Police said the victim was at home with her child when she heard her fire alarm go off. She awoke and noticed a fire at her outside air conditioning unit, prompting her to vacate the house with her child and call 911.

Surveillance video shows two unknown men pouring a flammable liquid on her residence on two occasions before throwing a molotov cocktail at the house.

The fire resulted in moderate damage to the property. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect was described as a black man with a thin build in his late 30s or early 40s. The second suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s with a thin build and facial hair. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

