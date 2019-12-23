Video: Suspects ignite East Mount Airy house fire while mother, child slept inside
EAST MOUNT AIRY - Police are asking for the public's help locating and identifying two suspects accused of arson in East Mount Airy.
The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m. Saturday on the 7400 block of Rugby Street.
Police said the victim was at home with her child when she heard her fire alarm go off. She awoke and noticed a fire at her outside air conditioning unit, prompting her to vacate the house with her child and call 911.
Surveillance video shows two unknown men pouring a flammable liquid on her residence on two occasions before throwing a molotov cocktail at the house.
The fire resulted in moderate damage to the property. No injuries were reported.
The first suspect was described as a black man with a thin build in his late 30s or early 40s. The second suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s with a thin build and facial hair. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.
