Virginia teacher caught with drugs in classroom; Husband arrested in school parking lot

A second-grade teacher at Spotswood Elementary School was arrested on Thursday after being found under the influence of drugs in her classroom, authorities said.

The School Resource Officer discovered Candyce Leigh Carter, 35, appearing to be under the influence. A subsequent investigation uncovered suspected narcotics in her classroom.

Carter, a Spotsylvania resident, was arrested on charges of felony possession of Schedule I/II drugs, felony child endangerment, and felony neglect or abuse of a child. She is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

During the incident, Carter's husband, Kristopher Donald Carter, 34, was found in a vehicle in the school parking lot, also under the influence of suspected narcotics and in need of medical attention.

A 2-year-old child was in the vehicle with him. Kristopher Carter was arrested and charged with felony child endangerment and felony neglect or abuse of a child. He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail under a $5,000 bond.

No students reported injuries or exposure to the drugs. Medical personnel examined the students as a precaution, and the classroom was professionally cleaned.

Spotsylvania County School Board member Lisa Phelps sent FOX 5 a statement saying, "I am thankful that the kids of Spotsylvania County were not impacted by the drugs through direct contact. I know that there is a presence of drugs in our schools, adults and children alike.I have expressed my concerns publicly at school board meetings, repeatedly. It seems as though there is no difference than any other school we often see in the news. I believe the difference from when I attended school compared to present day, is the presence of fentanyl. Your child, your spouse, your friend might not get a second chance at life if exposed to fentanyl."

"Spotsylvania County Public Schools takes all reports of alleged personnel misconduct very seriously and follows applicable district policies and procedures when responding to and investigating complaints," said School Board Chair Lorita Daniels. "The district appreciates the quick action of our Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Department. We will continue to work diligently to ensure all students and staff remain safe while in our schools."

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Spotsylvania Social Services and the school's administration.

FOX 5's Homa Bash contributed to this report.