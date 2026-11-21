The Brief More than 1,200 turkeys, along with fruits and vegetables, were distributed to hundreds of families during Camden's annual Thanksgiving giveaway. Dozens of volunteers, including Rutgers University students, teamed up with city officials to hand out food ahead of the holiday. Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen and 4th Ward Councilwoman Jannette Ramos praised the community turnout to help neighbors in need.



Hundreds of families in Camden received turkeys and fresh produce ahead of Thanksgiving during the city's annual holiday food giveaway.

More than 1,200 turkeys, along with fruits and vegetables, were handed out with the help of dozens of volunteers as residents lined up to pick up meal essentials for the holiday.

Community reaction

What they're saying:

Camden resident Gloria Walters, who was among the first people in line for Thanksgiving trimmings, said one word summed up how she felt: "grateful."

"Just grateful, just to be grateful," Walters told FOX 29. "Grateful for these people to come out and volunteer and help, and to donate the food to help the people in the community."

Volunteers said helping neighbors prepare for the holiday meant just as much to them.

"It makes me feel really good to be here, give people what they need for the holidays, make them happy. It makes me happy," said Jonathan Hines, a volunteer from Rutgers University.

City leaders praise turnout

Local perspective:

Local officials joined volunteers at the event to help distribute food and greet residents.

"Makes us feel so pretty darn good to know that we’re doing something, we’re giving back," 4th Ward Councilwoman Jannette Ramos said. "Everybody coming together for one common cause, and that common cause is to ensure that a family in the city of Camden has a nice warm Thanksgiving dinner this coming Thursday."

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen called the turnout a reflection of the city's spirit.

"It warmed my soul the amount of people that are coming in, the amount of people that are helping, and that’s what community is about—helping those in need," Carstarphen said.