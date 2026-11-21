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The Brief Fishtown Freeze returns for its eighth year on Saturday, Dec. 12, featuring two dozen custom ice sculptures, five live carving demonstrations and free photos with Santa. A complimentary hop-on, hop-off holiday trolley will run along Frankford Avenue from noon to 6 p.m. to connect festivalgoers with local shops, restaurants and displays. A two-day Fishtown Holiday Shopping Spree will also run Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, offering progressive discounts of up to 15% off at more than 20 participating retailers.



One of Philadelphia's most popular neighborhood winter festivals is returning next month, turning Fishtown into a holiday showcase of ice art, live demonstrations and local shopping.

Fishtown District announced that the eighth annual Fishtown Freeze will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, from noon to 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, with food, drinks and holiday gifts available for purchase.

What they're saying:

Starting at noon, two dozen custom ice sculptures created by Ice Sculpture Philly will be on display outside businesses across the neighborhood—including Johnny Brenda's, Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop, Cake Life Bake Shop, Wm. Mulherin's Sons, Mural City Cellars and The Fillmore—until they melt.

Festivalgoers can also take advantage of several other holiday attractions on Dec. 12:

Free holiday trolley: A complimentary hop-on, hop-off trolley will run along Frankford Avenue from noon to 6 p.m., with stops marked by tinsel-wrapped candy canes. Organizers said the exact route will be announced closer to the event.

Photos with Santa: Free photos with Santa will be offered at Frankford Hall (1210 Frankford Ave.) from noon to 4 p.m.

Holiday trees and pop-ups: Mamajuana Cafe Philly will debut Fishtown District's official new 25-foot outdoor holiday tree lit with more than 10,000 lights, while Evil Genius Beer Company will open its Christmas Pop-Up Bar featuring a 15-foot-plus tree and a seasonal "Santa I Know Him" beer. Mural City Garden will also host pop-up makers markets with local artisans.

Fishtown Freeze returns to Philadelphia with ice sculptures, free trolley (Photo: Kory Adversa/Adversa PR)

In the event of inclement weather, outdoor activities and ice sculptures will move to a rain date on Sunday, Dec. 13, following the same schedule.

Live ice carving schedule Five live ice carving demonstrations by Ice Sculpture Philly are scheduled throughout Saturday afternoon:

Noon: Rivers Casino (1001 N. Delaware Ave.)

1 p.m.: Secondhand Ranch (1148 Frankford Ave.)

2 p.m.: Mural City (1831 Frankford Ave.)

3 p.m.: Garage (100 E. Girard Ave.)

4 p.m.: LMNO (1739-1749 N. Front St.)

Fishtown Freeze returns to Philadelphia with ice sculptures, free trolley (Photo: Kory Adversa/Adversa PR)

Two-day holiday shopping spree

What you can do:

Alongside the festival, the Fishtown Holiday Shopping Spree will run Saturday, Dec. 12, and Sunday, Dec. 13, with Sunday hours from noon to 6 p.m.

More than 20 participating retailers—including Urban Exchange, Proper Goods, Toile, H&H Books, Mothership Toys and Freehand Art Supply—will offer progressive discounts. Shoppers start with 5% off at their first participating stop, unlock 10% off at their second and reach 15% off at any participating store for the rest of that day, subject to program terms.

Additional weekend specials include a 20% in-store discount (excluding engagement rings) at Fishtown Jewelers, one-year anniversary music and events at Secondhand Ranch, and a Sunday Holiday Fair from noon to 5 p.m. at Friend and Nemesis.

"Fishtown Freeze is an opportunity to bring the community together during the holiday season while highlighting the small businesses, artists and neighborhood destinations that make Fishtown special," Amanda Zellner, executive director of the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District, said in a statement.