You can still hear the Wanamaker Organ play before Macy's closes this weekend

The future of Philadelphia's Wanamaker Building remains uncertain, but its beloved organ is giving one last show as a fitting end to this iconic chapter.

What we know:

A series of organists will perform free recitals with the Wanamaker Organ as part of a daylong concert this Saturday.

Each half-hour performance will take place every hour from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The concert comes just one day before Macy's closes its doors for good at the end of business on Sunday.

The backstory:

Center City's iconic Macy's store is officially closing after operating inside the historic Wanamker Building for two decades.

The Philadelphia closure was one of 66 underperforming stores announced by Macy's back in January.

What's next:

City officials have promised that the city and the building's ownership group, TF Cornerstone, will work together to "reimagine" the 149-year-old property.

The well-known eagle statue and organ found inside the building are just some of the historically-protected features that will be preserved.