Watch: Maine fawn breaks into store, leaves a trail of chaos on Thanksgiving

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:39PM
Police investigating a break-in at a store in Rockland, Maine, on Thanksgiving Day were surprised to find a fawn was the culprit. (Credit: Rockland Maine Police Department via Storyful)

ROCKLAND, Maine - A fawn in Maine was not in the Thanksgiving spirit after breaking in and trashing a store on the holiday. 

Rockland Police Department said officers were alerted to a break-in on Thursday afternoon and were surprised to find the animal was the culprit. 

Officers said they found the window "smashed out and items knocked over inside." 

They then secured the exits to search for the suspect. 

"The suspect was in fact a white tail deer, possibly trying to get a head start on some Black Friday shopping," police joked in a post on Facebook.

Police said the fawn eventually left but was not seriously injured. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 