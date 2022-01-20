Weather Authority: Arctic air plunges temperatures, creating frigid Friday

Temperatures started out in the teens Friday, with wind chills feeling like single digits, after a blast of arctic air moved into the area overnight.

Wind chills were down to about zero or below in the Poconos and areas in the north and west.

Temperatures are only expected to warm into the 20s through the day Tuesday, with wind chills staying in the teens for most of the day.

Friday will stay dry, but the bitter cold will cause anything wet from Thursday's rain and snow to freeze over.

Despite the cold, we should still see some sun Friday.

Similar weather days will follow on Saturday and Sunday, with highs forecasted to linger in the 30s under mostly sunny skies.

A coastal storm that forecasters thought may impact our area with more winter weather on Saturday appears as though it will stay off the coast.

FRIDAY: Frigid, partly sunny. High: 28, Low: 18

SATURDAY: Stays cold. High: 32, Low: 15

SUNDAY: Cold, mostly sunny. High: 36, Low: 22

MONDAY: Dry, chill. High: 35, Low: 21

