Weather Authority: Balmy overnight gives way to showers for Thursday

Wednesday was certainly a beautiful, summer-like day across the Delaware Valley, with highs reaching into the mid 80s over the tri-state region.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Wednesday overnight should be balmy, with lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday, the region should see spotty showers in the morning, as temperatures head to the mid to upper 70s. It promises to be a muggy day, as showers rule on and off throughout the day.

The precipitation should clear out Friday morning, but the wind will pick up. Friday will be cooler, with highs only reaching into the upper 60s.

The weekend still looks pleasant.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, few showers after midnight. Low: 66

THURSDAY: Showers with front. HIgh: 79, Low: 59

FRIDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 67, Low: 43

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 67, Low: 51

