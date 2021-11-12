Weather Authority: Breezy Saturday with pop-showers ahead of cooler temps

For your Saturday, we're tracking a few quick showers around lunchtime. Some spots in southern Jersey and Delaware will stay dry. Most of the showers that pop up happen in Pa. and central Jersey.

Some sun will return to the sky before sunset at 4:45 p.m. It'll also be breezy Saturday afternoon and evening because of colder air that's moving into our region.

Saturday's lunchtime showers come with a cold front and this cold front really packs a punch. After a high of 56 on Saturday, we only make it to 50 on Sunday and 48 on Monday. This will be the coldest weather we've had during the day in seven months.

It's still chilly on Tuesday with a high of 52. Then, the temperatures flip to warmer than average. Wednesday is at 60 and Thursday is at 66. We grab 66 on Thursday as warmer air flows up from the south ahead of another cold front. You'll notice a lot more clouds in the sky on Thursday as that cold front crosses. On Friday, temperatures tumble back into the 50s, and we'll have sunny skies.

___

SATURDAY: Breezey, lingering rain. High: 56, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Cool, partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 35

MONDAY: Cool, partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 40

___

