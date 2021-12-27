Weather Authority: Chilly Monday with spotty showers throughout the afternoon

It's a chilly Monday to start the week. The region will be in the 30s for most of the day, and we'll have some spotty showers in the afternoon. However, It's not a washout in the afternoon. Instead, the light showers are just an inconvenience.

If you live outside of the big cities in the Lehigh Valley, or in upper Bucks or Montgomery Counties, or north of Reading, or in the Poconos, some of you will get some ice from these showers. This is the kind of ice that makes a slick glaze. A few spots in the Poconos will even see some light snow.

It would bring little to no accumulation. There's not much moisture with this piece of energy, but with temps will be near, at, or below freezing in parts of the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks or Montgomery Counties, Berks County, and the Poconos in the afternoon, we need to keep an eye out for light winter weather there.

So, keep an eye on our FOX29 Weather App if you live in one of those areas.

Outside those higher elevation spots, there is no concern for winter weather. Just spotty light showers for the rest of us.

We'll sneak in a dry day on Tuesday, but it'll be pretty cloudy. The showers are back for Wednesday and Thursday, but they're light.

It's a nice, sunny end to 2021 on Friday, and it's dry at midnight Saturday morning. Temps will be in the low 40s as the mushroom drops in Kennett Square, Chester County. Believe it or not, downtown Kennett Square drops a mushroom at midnight on New Year's Eve. No, it's not a real mushroom. It's holiday lights in the shape of one.

While we start 2022 dry, there will be showers late in the afternoon on New Year's Day. The showers wrap up next Sunday morning, and it's dry Sunday afternoon.

MONDAY: Spotty Afternoon Showers. High: 42. Low: 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 50. Low: 43.

WEDNESDAY: A Few Showers. High: 56. Low: 45.

THURSDAY: A Few Showers. High: 54. Low: 42.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 48.

