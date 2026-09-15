Fire at Lindenwold School 4 prompts closure on Wednesday, September 16; investigation underway

The Brief A fire broke out at Lindenwold School 4 on E Gibbsboro Rd Tuesday evening. School officials say everyone on site, including facilities and construction crews, is safe. School 4 will be closed Wednesday, September 16, while the situation is assessed.



A fire was reported Tuesday evening at Lindenwold School 4 on the 900 block of E Gibbsboro Rd, according to the Lindenwold School District. The district said members of the evening facilities crew and a construction crew were in the building at the time but confirmed that everyone is safe.

What we know:

The incident was first reported around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The district announced the fire occurred while summer construction work was underway at School 4. Officials said the Fire Marshal and Fire Chief were on site working to determine the impact to the building.

School 4 will be closed Wednesday, September 16, and the district has promised to update families and staff when more information becomes available.

What's next:

The Fire Marshal and Fire Chief remain on scene and are expected to share more details as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Officials are looking into how the fire began. It is unclear if the school will have to close beyond Wednesday, Septembe