Sixers ticket prices top NBA for opening week: Here's how much
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fans will have to dig deep into their pockets for the 2026-27 NBA opening week.
The Sixers are officially the most expensive team to watch live as the new season tips off, according to a new ticket data analysis by SeatPick.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 25: Fans shop for LeBron James #23 jerseys as well as other Philadelphia 76ers merchandise at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
By the numbers:
Sixers tickets are averaging $1,232 for opening week, nearly four times the league average of $326.
The October 20 showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden is the priciest single game in the entire league, averaging $2,560 per seat.
The team is also playing in four of the ten most expensive games that week. Hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 22 will cost fans around $753, while the October 24 matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks sits at $385.
What you can do:
If you're looking to catch the team for less, the October 25 matchup against the Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena drops to a $339 average.
Dig deeper:
The ticket price hike comes after the Sixers signed NBA legend and international icon LeBron James to the team earlier this year.
After news of the star's signing broke, preseason tickets to the October 10 game in Philadelphia reached $1,722 on resale sites.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from SeatPick and previous reporting by FOX 29.