New Castle County man charged with hate crime after parking dispute with neighbor

The Brief Bryant Smith, 65, was charged with hate crime and other crimes after allegedly making racially motivated comments during a parking dispute with a neighbor. Investigators say Bryant made additional hateful comments about a police officer who shared the same nationality as the victim in the dispute. He was released after posting bail.



A 65-year-old man is facing hate crime and other charges after authorities say he made racially charged comments about a neighbor and a police officer.

What we know:

Officers from the New Castel County Division of Police were called to Chaddwyck Boulevard on Sunday for reports of a neighborhood parking dispute involving 65-year-old Bryant Smith.

Investigators say Smith backed his vehicle into a neighbor's vehicle during a parking dispute. The incident escalated into a verbal confrontation between Smith and the other man, during which police say Smith "made verbal threats to seriously harm the victim."

Bryant Smith, 65, was charged with hate crime and other crimes after allegedly making racially motivated comments during a parking dispute with a neighbor.

As police spoke with Smith, he allegedly made racially charged comments about the victim and blamed the victim's nationality for causing the incident. Smith was placed in custody and taken to New Castle County Police headquarters, where investigators say he encountered another officer of the same nationality as the victim and made additional racially motivated comments.

While in custody, Smith is accused of resisting detainment by grabbing an officer and refusing to be handcuffed. He was charged with a felony count of Hate Crime, and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

He was released after posting $1,750 bail.