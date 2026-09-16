Police deploy robot dog during reported barricade situation at home in Pennsauken

The Brief Police swarmed a house in Pennsauken for reports of a shooting and barricade situation. Authorities used a robotic dog to enter the home. No injuries or arrests have been reported, and police say there is no threat to the public.



Police responded to a reported shooting and barricade situation at a home in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Police and SWAT officers swarmed a home on the 4400 block of Bethel Avenue around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting and barricade situation.

SkyFOX showed officers with their guns drawn standing at a distance from the home.

SWAT deployed a robotic dog, which was seen entering the garage of the house.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports the situation is over and there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared information on any possible victims, and no arrests have been reported.