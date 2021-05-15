Weather Authority: Comfortable overnight gives way to summer-like pattern for Wednesday

We’re chasing 90 this week and temperatures close to 15 degrees above normal, after a pleasant and warm Tuesday.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says it will be comfortable overnight, with temps dipping into the 50s. Go ahead and throw those windows open and enjoy the fresh air.

Wednesday will see a summer-like pattern with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal. It will be a hot one.

Thursday may see some humidity creep in, with temperatures starting in the low 60s. But, an on-shore wind will battle for real estate against a warmer wind blowing from the west. Thursday will see temperatures inland into the mid to upper 80s, while down the shore it will be cooler.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Comfortable. Low: 58

WEDNESDAY: Hot, sunny. High: 89, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Cooler at the shore. High: 86, Low: 62

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 56

