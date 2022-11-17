Weather Authority: Flurries, snow squalls possible on chilly Friday ahead of cold weekend

As areas east of the Great Lakes see significant amounts of snow, the Delaware Valley may see some sprinkles and flurries as cold temperatures continue.

No precipitation is expected in the area, but FOX 29's Sue Serio says seeing flurries is possible throughout the day.

The National Weather Service says the area could also see heavier snow squalls by late in the day.

Friday morning's temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s, but wind chills are going to make the temps feel colder.

Looking ahead, a cold front will move through over the weekend, making the weekend even colder than Friday.

Saturday's temperatures will be in the lower 40s, but overnight temperatures will be below freezing, making for a bitter-cold Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 45, Low: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 42, Low: 28

SUNDAY: Bitter cold. High: 37, Low: 30

MONDAY: Very cold start. High: 44, Low: 24

TUESDAY: Still chilled. High: 49, Low: 31

WEDNESDAY: A bit milder. High: 52, Low: 32

THURSDAY: Stuffed with sun on Thanksgiving. High: 48, Low: 35