Ben Franklin Parkway shooting: Man shot and killed after opening fire during standoff, police say

The Brief Police shot and killed a man who they say opened fire during a standoff with police on the Ben Franklin Parkway. The identity of the suspect has not been released by police. Footage from the crime scene captured a revolver-style gun on the ground under a bench.



Police shot and killed a man who investigators say fired a gun during a standoff with police on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

What we know:

A massive police presence responded to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near 21st Street around 11 a.m. for reports of an armed man.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and SEPTA Police encountered the suspect and ordered him to drop his weapon.

"The individual is just continually pointing the weapon, waving the weapon, waving the weapon multiple times, pointing it at the officers," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel told reporters, adding that officers backed off and took cover.

Commissioner Bethel said at some point during the encounter, the suspect fired his gun and two officers returned fire.

"[Officers] did everything they could," Bethel said. "But by the same token, someone firing a weapon on the parkway runs the significant risk of someone being struck, walking by or in these buildings, so the officers had to take the actions necessary."

The suspect was struck twice and brought to Jefferson University Hospital where he died, Bethel announced at the crime scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect has not been released by police.