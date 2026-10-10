Deadly West Philadelphia police ambush suspect to face approx. 80 charges, incl. murder

The Brief Eric Lewis will face over 70 charges after a deadly shooting involving two Philadelphia police officers, including homicide of a law enforcement officer. One officer was killed and another injured in the overnight shooting in West Philadelphia, the police department said. The fallen officer, Shane Sieber, 40, was a 10-year veteran of the force and leaves behind a wife and two children.



The suspect arrested after the Saturday morning shooting that killed one Philadelphia Police Department officer and injured one other officer will face approximately 80 charges, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday.

Big picture view:

Eric Lewis is accused of opening fire on a total of 11 law enforcement officers, including the two who were injured just after midnight in what another officer described as an ambush. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the charges during a news conference that afternoon.

The charges include homicide of a law enforcement officer and murder, in relation to the killing of the officer, as well as 10 counts each of attempted homicide and attempted murder, stemming from the shooting of the injured officer and allegedly firing at nine other officers. He also faces a host of additional lesser charges.

What they're saying:

"This community is an area where our community outreach personnel frequently go and this community right now is shaken by the horrific actions that occurred here last night," Kransner said.

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"He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today." — Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel

Veteran Philadelphia officer killed

Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel confirmed the officer’s passing during a Saturday morning news conference. The fallen officer—identified as Shane Sieber—was a 40-year-old, 10-year veteran of the force. He leaves behind a wife, a 7-year-old son, and a 3-year-old daughter. He was shot three times.

"He fought valiantly, but he lost his life today," Bethel said. "His wife was able to be by his side before he passed, as well as his family."

The second officer, a 33-year-old father of five who was shot 12 times, is currently in stable condition, though Bethel noted he is "not out of the woods."

Police ‘ambushed’

Timeline:

The two officers were met with a barrage of gunfire after responding to a report of a person with a gun in the 100 block of North 52nd Street in West Philadelphia. Responding officers found the two wounded policemen on a porch with serious gunshot injuries.

After the initial shooting, the suspect ran away and fired at additional officers in a nearby alley, though no other officers were hit. The suspect then climbed a tree to hide and eventually surrendered after SWAT units arrived.

Investigators have recovered three firearms connected to the incident, including two handguns and a shotgun.

The Source: Information for this article was taken from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. This story was reported from Orlando.



