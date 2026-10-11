5-year-old girl killed in Kensington house fire

The Brief An early morning fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on the 3300 block of D Street, prompting a rescue response after residents were trapped inside. A five-year-old girl was rescued from a back bedroom but later pronounced dead. Three adults remain hospitalized in critical condition.



A devastating early morning house fire in Kensington has left a five-year-old girl dead and three adults in critical condition.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the blaze on the 3300 block of D Street at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday as several people were said to be trapped inside the home.

Two adults managed to escape through the second-story front windows thanks to the help of a quick-acting neighbor.

During a search of the interior, rescue teams located a third adult and a five-year-old girl trapped in a back bedroom. The child was rushed to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the Deputy Fire Marshal, the three adults are currently receiving treatment in critical condition at Einstein Medical Center and Temple University Hospital.

The fire, which is believed to have started on the second floor, was placed under control within 30 minutes of the fire department's arrival.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown and remains under active investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Additional information about the victims has yet to be released.