Man accused of filming person inside Target dressing room in Doylestown: Police

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of filming a person inside a Target dressing room in Doylestown. Officials say the suspect is between 30 and 40 years old, wearing gray sweatshirt and black Adidas shoes. He drove away in a red Ford Fusion. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Bucks Regional Police Department.



Police in Bucks County are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of filming someone while they were changing inside a dressing room at a Target store in Doylestown.

What we know:

According to Central Bucks Regional Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. at the Target on Main Street.

Investigators say the victim was trying on clothes when they noticed a cell phone on the floor with its camera open.

When the victim noticed the phone, they yelled and eventually confronted the man, police said. The man allegedly apologized but denied filming before leaving the store.

Investigators believe he left in a red Ford Fusion.

Police have released surveillance images of the man in hopes someone will recognize him. He is described as bald and between 30 and 40 years old. He was reportedly wearing a gray sweatshirt and black Adidas shoes.

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What they're saying:

The allegations have left shoppers concerned about privacy and safety in store dressing rooms.

"I’m surprised I never heard somebody doing that before," said Target shopper Wendy Escher.

"It’s scary. You break your privacy," said shopper Silvana Geraci.

Another shopper, Nicole Delduca, said dressing rooms should be a place where customers can change clothes without worrying about being watched.

"It’s very concerning. That should be a place where you try on clothes and not have to worry about people looking at you," Delduca said.

For some parents, the allegations are particularly unsettling.

"When you think about having two girls and two teenagers and being old in myself, it’s very uncomfortable and unfortunate," said shopper Dawn Link.

A Target spokesperson told FOX29 that the company is assisting police with the investigation.

Dig deeper:

The incident has also prompted some shoppers to reconsider trying on clothes in stores.

Geraci said she typically buys clothes and tries them on at home, a decision she said she is even more confident about after hearing about the allegations.

"Definitely. I’d rather buy the clothes, try them on at home and return them if I need to," Delduca said.

Link said she primarily orders clothes online and plans to be more cautious about her daughters trying on clothes in stores.

Police ask for public’s help

What you can do:

Central Bucks Regional Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the man pictured in the surveillance images to contact the department.

The investigation remains ongoing.