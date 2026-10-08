Nicotine vape laws across the Northeast: What you need to know in 2026

The Brief New York, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C., enforce strict bans on the retail sale of flavored vapes. Pennsylvania and Virginia are cracking down on the illegal market by requiring all vapes to be listed on state directories tied to FDA authorization. New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and D.C. levy steep percentage-based wholesale or retail taxes.



The landscape of nicotine vaping regulations keeps shifting. With a patchwork of flavor bans, steep taxes, and a new wave of "registry laws" sweeping the region, what you can legally buy in one state might carry a hefty fine a few miles across the border.

Tobacco 21

Big picture view:

One rule applies across the country: you must be 21 or older to buy any nicotine or tobacco product. Federal Tobacco 21 sets a nationwide minimum age, but it does not cap what states can do. States and even individual municipalities are free to regulate more strictly, and across this region, most of them have.

State-by-state breakdown

Local perspective:

Here's where nicotine vape laws stand currently in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland, New York, and Washington, D.C.

New York

New York has some of the strictest vaping rules in the country. If you're looking for a fruity or minty disposable, you won't find it here legally.

Flavor ban: New York prohibits retail sale of all flavored nicotine vapor products. The statute defines "flavored" to rule out mint, wintergreen and menthol, along with any "concept flavor" that tastes or smells distinguishable from tobacco without matching a known flavor.

Where you can vape: E-cigarettes fall under New York's Clean Indoor Air Act. If you can't smoke there, you can't vape there.

Taxes: Vapor products remain subject to New York's 20% supplemental sales tax on retail sales.

What about pouches? Oral nicotine products like Zyn aren't covered by the vapor flavor ban and are still sold in flavors, but they got more expensive this year. As of Sept. 1, 2026, New York taxes tobacco-free nicotine products at 75% wholesale. Vapes were left out of that change.

New Jersey

Like its neighbor to the north, New Jersey takes a hard line on flavors.

Flavor ban: New Jersey was the first state to permanently ban all flavored vaping products, including menthol, signed in January 2020 and fully effective that April. Tobacco flavor is the sole exception, and the ban covers synthetic nicotine.

Where you can vape: The New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act bans vaping in nearly all indoor public places and workplaces.

Taxes: New Jersey tripled its vape taxes in 2025. As of Aug. 1, 2025, the rates are $0.30 per fluid milliliter of liquid nicotine and 30% of the listed retail sale price of container e-liquid. These taxes are up from 10 cents per milliliter and 10%, respectively.

What changed in 2026: Local governments are going further. North Bergen was the first New Jersey municipality to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco products, not just vapes, starting Jan. 1, 2026.

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Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has long been the permissive outlier in the Northeast on flavors. However, that is changing soon.

New ENDS directory (Act 57): Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a bill on Dec. 22, 2025 creating a state directory of electronic nicotine products that may legally be sold. Products not on the directory are subject to seizure after Oct. 19, 2026. Retailers, wholesalers and importers face penalties and possible license sanctions.

In court: Act 57 is being challenged in MMA Group 1 Inc. v. Sunday, filed May 20 by operators of dozens of Tobacco Hut stores and a distributor, who have asked a federal judge to block the law. The state has asked the court to uphold it.

Flavors: There is no statewide flavor ban, and adults 21 and over can still buy fruit, dessert and menthol products. However, only products with FDA marketing authorization or a pending PMTA are eligible for the directory.

Taxes: Pennsylvania levies a 40% wholesale tax on e-cigarettes, in place since Act 84 of 2016.

Delaware

Delaware is the region's middle ground: flavors are allowed, but where you can vape is tightly controlled.

Flavors: No statewide flavor ban as of 2026. Adults can still buy flavored products.

Where you can vape: E-cigarettes are covered by Delaware's Clean Indoor Air Act. Vaping is banned in enclosed workplaces, restaurants and bars.

Taxes: Delaware taxes vapor products by volume rather than as a percentage of price. Effective Jan. 1, 2018, the state imposes a tax of 5 cents per fluid milliliter of vapor product,

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Maryland

Maryland has chosen targeted taxation and local control over statewide bans.

Flavors: No statewide flavor ban, but some counties have adopted their own restrictions on flavored vaping products.

Taxes: Vaping liquid sold in a container of 5 ml or less is taxed at 60% of the retail price, while electronic smoking devices are taxed at 20%. The device rate rose from 12% effective July 1, 2024.

Vending machines: Maryland permits tobacco and vape vending machines only in licensed establishments where people under 21 are barred by law.

Virginia

Virginia has avoided flavor bans and gone hard at the illegal market instead, with penalties that just multiplied.

Flavors: No statewide flavor ban.

Directory law: Virginia bars retail sale of any liquid nicotine or vapor product not listed on the Attorney General's directory, with listing tied to FDA authorization or a pending PMTA.

What changed Oct. 1, 2026: The directory penalty moved from $1,000 per day per product to no less than $5,000 for a first violation, $10,000 for a second and $15,000 for a third.

Washington, D.C.

The District's rules resemble New York and New Jersey, but its taxes moved in an unexpected direction this year.

Flavor ban: D.C. bans retail sale of flavored tobacco products, defined as any tobacco product or synthetic nicotine product that imparts a characterizing flavor. The law also bars the sale of flavored products and electronic smoking devices within a quarter mile of a middle or high school.

Where you can vape: Prohibited indoors anywhere traditional smoking is banned.

Taxes: The District reduced its "other tobacco products" rate from 71% to 64% wholesale, which is still among the ten highest in the country.

Why you should care:

If you are traveling through the region, pay close attention to state lines. You should also verify local county laws as well, as some municipalities are taking matters into their own hands.