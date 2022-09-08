Weather Authority: Friday to be seasonable, sunny ahead of comfortable weekend

Friday is set to be a sunny and seasonable day in the Delaware Valley ahead of a weekend with comfortable conditions.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says Hurricane Earl, which has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane, in the Atlantic Ocean is not set to hit the area, but it is causing rip currents along the shore.

According to forecasters, there is a high rip current risk along the entire Jersey Shore Friday and Saturday.

If you're heading to the boardwalk, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s along the shore over the weekend.

Friday's early morning temperatures will be cool in the 50s and 60s before eventually rising to the 80s.

Looking ahead, clouds will return to the forecast on Sunday ahead of late-day showers.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: High: 84

SATURDAY: High: 84, Low: 63

SUNDAY: High: 79, Low: 70

MONDAY: High: 82, Low: 71

TUESDAY: High: 80, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: High: 83, Low: 65

THURSDAY: High: 85, Low: 65