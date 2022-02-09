Weather Authority: Golden sunshine, spring-like temperatures for Thursday

A gorgeous end to a gorgeous Wednesday, if you were fortunate enough to witness the Philadelphia sunset and more gorgeous days are forecasted for the week.

Wednesday night should see temperatures dip to the mid 30s for most of the region with very little wind and just a few passing clouds, which seems like a welcome respite for a February night.

Thursday will see golden sunshine, with temperatures to the north hitting the upper 30s to upper 40s, while the Delaware Valley enjoys highs reaching the mid 50s.

Saturday should see temperatures hover around 60, while Sunday will see temps plunge to the mid 30s. Forecast models still do not show agreement on any snowfall for Sunday. The only agreement is a coastal system will form and head north, while Sunday's temperatures throughout the region will be a rude awakening back to winter. Forecasters will monitor the situation and report as data unfolds in the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 36

THURSDAY: Even milder. High: 56, Low: 32

FRIDAY: Stays mild. High: 56, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Spring break. High: 60, Low: 35

SUNDAY: Snow chance. High: 36, Low: 17

