Delivery driver wanted for deadly hit-and-run in Allentown arrested in Philadelphia

The Brief Troy Johnson, 30, is accused of fatally hitting a 29-year-old man with his car during a verbal altercation in Allentown. Johnson was delivering Amazon packages at the time of the deadly road rage incident, US Marshals say. Federal authorities took Johnson into custody at a family member's house in Southwest Philadelphia.



A delivery driver who was wanted for fatally striking a man with his car during a road rage incident in Allentown last month was arrested in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Troy Johnson, 30, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a family member's home in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday.

According to US Marshals, on Nov. 21, Johnson was working as an Amazon delivery driver in Allentown when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a 29-year-old man.

An Amazon spokesperson says the driver works for a Delivery Service Partner.

Troy Johnson, 30, was taken into custody for a fatal hit-and-run in Allentown.

During the road rage confrontation, investigators say Johnson intentionally struck the victim and fled the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital and later died.

An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on Dec. 10 on charges of third-degree murder.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not reported by U.S. Marshals.

What they're saying:

The Amazon spokesperson sent FOX 29 the following statement:

"This was a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the victim's family and loved ones. The driver was suspended by his company immediately after the incident and is no longer eligible to deliver on behalf of Amazon."