Weather Authority: Midweek washout to drench Delaware Valley on Wednesday

The stretch of pleasantly sunny weather days will abruptly end on Wednesday with a round of afternoon rain that will leak into Thursday morning.

Temperatures that skewed chillier on Tuesday will dip down into the 40s and 30s overnight across the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says the first half of Wednesday will be dry as clouds thicken ahead of impending showers. Temperatures on Wednesday will return to the mid-50s in most parts of the region.

Showers will begin to creep into the region from the west around 2 p.m., according to the latest models. Most places will see spotty to moderate rain during the afternoon with pockets of heavier showers.

Rain will continue through the night and start to taper off during the early morning. Forecasters expect most places to see less than an inch of rain.

Conditions will rally on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. Sunshine will linger on Friday, but weekend temperatures will take a dip into the low-to-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Rain moves in. High: 54, Low: 40

THURSDAY: Rainy day. High: 63, Low: 47

FRIDAY: AM Shower & PM sun. High: 62, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 55, Low: 44

SUNDAY: Blustery and colder. High: 47, Low: 39

