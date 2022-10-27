Weather Authority: Remainder of the week to be dry, cool ahead of Halloween rain

After days of fog and inconvenient drizzle, clear and dry conditions have returned to the Delaware Valley.

The dry conditions are perfect for viewing fall foliage and most of the area is in peak foliage season, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

A cold front that moved through the area overnight brought northwesterly winds, making a difference in the temperature.

Thursday's temperatures are set to be in the low 60s.

Looking ahead, Friday will be cooler with temperatures below 60 and Saturday is set to be a beautiful day.

A low-pressure system near the Gulf of Mexico will move toward the Northeast and impact the Delaware Valley Monday.

It is expected to bring rain to the area on Monday, which is Halloween and Game 3 of the World Series.

____

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: High: 64

FRIDAY: High: 59, Low: 44

SATURDAY: High: 63, Low: 42

SUNDAY: High: 64, Low: 43

MONDAY: High: 66, Low: 57

TUESDAY: High: 69, Low: 60

WEDNESDAY: High: 69, Low: 52