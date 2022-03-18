Weather Authority: Saturday begins with mild conditions ahead of nighttime storms

Warm temperatures will roll into the weekend with some spotty rain showers on Saturday that could put a damper on St. Patrick's Day weekend shenanigans.

Forecasters expect temperatures to reach the 70s on Saturday, but sunshine will be blocked by continuous cloud coverage.

A stronger storm system will sweep through the region between 6 p.m. and 10 p,m., bringing gusting winds and heavy downpours. The brunt of the tiny, but mighty, line of storms appears to be in areas north of Philadelphia and parts of the Lehigh Valley.

Sunshine will return on Sunday, but a cold front will follow the storms to drop temperatures into the 50s on the first official day of spring. Milder conditions will continue into the work week with temperatures set to return to the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 70, Low: 56

SUNDAY: First day of spring. High: 58, Low: 52

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy. High: 68, Low: 43

TUESDAY: Sunny, still windy. High: 60, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 54, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 64, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Showers, cooler. High: 60, Low: 49

