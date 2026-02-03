Philly woman found dead in Fishtown after night out; family seeks answers

The Brief The body of 29-year-old Mykea Matthews was found in Fishtown on Jan. 24 after she was reported missing. Philadelphia police are still investigating her cause and manner of death with the Medical Examiner’s Office. Matthews’ family is seeking answers about how she ended up alone and unresponsive more than a mile from where she was last seen.



The family of Mykea Matthews is demanding answers after the 29-year-old woman was found dead in Fishtown on Jan. 24, following a night out with friends and a missing person report.

Family questions how Matthews ended up alone in the cold

What we know:

Matthews was last seen at a nightclub on Delaware Avenue with two friends on Jan. 23, according to her family.

Security at the club told her family that Matthews was kicked out for being too intoxicated, and her friends allegedly said they went back inside to get something they forgot.

When they returned, Matthews was gone.

Her girlfriend was unable to reach her by phone, which her family says was unusual. She reported her missing just before 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

About 20 minutes later, police were called to the 2000 block of Richmond Street and found Matthews unresponsive on the ground. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthews’ sister, Bayyinah Matthews, described her as "a very good person, like she would give you the clothes off her back." She added, "I’m trying to put the pieces together and it’s not adding up, none of this is adding up, nothing that they’re telling me is adding up," said Bayyinah Matthews.

Philadelphia police said the weather was frigid at the time and the city was under "Code Blue status." The investigation is ongoing in coordination with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Matthews’ sister said the family was told she had trauma to parts of her face and head, as well as bruises.

She questioned why her sister would not have just walked home from a club she went to often.

"There’s something in my heart that’s telling me no, something happened to her," said Bayyinah Matthews.

Matthews’ family is urging anyone who may have seen something on Delaware Avenue that night to come forward.

"There’s a lot of active businesses down Delaware Avenue especially during the nighttime so it’s like somebody had to see something, somebody had to seen it," said Bayyinah Matthews.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the cause or manner of Matthews’ death, and the Medical Examiner’s Office says the investigation is still pending.

It is also unclear how she traveled from the nightclub to the location where her body was found.