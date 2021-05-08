Weather Authority: Showers clear overnight, rain returns on Mother's Day

Spotty showers that lingered around the Delaware Valley on Saturday will clear out overnight and give way to a most pleasant Mother's Day. Showers, however, will return Sunday night and may dampen outdoor dining plans.

Overnight conditions will be cool in the 50s with a chance of rain between 7 and 9 p.m. Cloud cover will begin to dissipate around midnight as temperatures dip into the 40s.

Conditions will stay chilly during the morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will approach the 60s in most parts of the region as cloud cover begins to thicken.

A band of showers will begin to impact the southwestern part of the Delaware Valley around 2 p.m. and spread to engulf the entire region by 5 p.m. Rain, which could be heavy at times, will fall steadily through 10 p.m. and finally clear offshore by midnight.

Showers will linger on Monday as temperatures rebound into the mid-60s with some sun. Temperatures will hold on Tuesday and begin a stretch of sunny, dry weather days.

___

SUNDAY: p.m. showers. High: 61, Low: 44

MONDAY: Chance of rain. High: 65, Low: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64, Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 67, Low: 45

___

