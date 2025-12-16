Man's body found partially decomposed in living room of Philadelphia home: police

The Brief The body of a 41-year-old man was found partially decomposed in the living room of his Philadelphia home on Tuesday. The victim was found laying face down on the floor by his friend, who reported that he hadn't seen him in five weeks. Chief Inspector Scott Small said the body was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.



Police are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found by a friend partially decomposed in the living room of his Philadelphia home.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a home on North 61st Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an unresponsive person.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the 41-year-old victim's friend called police after finding the man laying face down in the living room of a disheveled home.

"According to the friend, he hasn't seen this person in about five weeks," Small said. "It's very difficult to determine just from looking at him if there's any trauma to the body.

What's next:

The victim was pronounced dead and taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

The friend who reported the gruesome discovery to police is said to be cooperating with the investigation.